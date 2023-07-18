Houston Astros fans need this Alex Bregman shirt from BreakingT
Late Sunday night, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman came up huge when his team needed him most, blasting his most important hit of the 2023 season.
Bregman launched a two-run blast in the top of the ninth inning, giving Houston the lead (and eventual win) over the Angels.
It hasn't been the season Bregman had wanted, but he's always a huge threat in clutch moments - especially in the postseason.
The Astros are just 3.5 games out of first place in the AL West... so as they say... don't let them get hot.
As we all await the potential moves that might be coming at the deadline, our friends at BreakingT have an awesome new shirt for you.
Check it out below.
ALEX BREGMAN: BREGGY BOMBS by BREAKINGT ($32)
When Alex Bregman steps to the dish for Houston, bombs away!
- Officially licensed product of MLB Players, Inc.
- Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies.
- Designed and printed in the USA.
- Free returns and exchanges.
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $32 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.