Houston Astros 2024 Top 30 Prospect Rankings: Insane outfield depth
Here are the top prospects in the Astros' farm system heading into the 2024 season.
By Eric Cole
10. Kenedy Corona - OF
Once Corona got added to Houston's 40-man roster, the secret was out and the countdown to his debut in the majors began. Not only can he play all three outfield positions, but he also has some raw power from the right side and is a legitimate stolen base threat every time he is on the bases. Assuming he can maintain his gains from 2023, he should be in the running for an outfield spot in 2024, especially if Meyers fails to figure out how to hit.
9. Colin Barber - OF
There is reason for some skepticism here, as Barber hasn't shown the ability to stay healthy as a pro, but when he is right, he can really hit, hit for power, and get on base at a high clip. The trick here is if he can actually impact the ball more in the wake of his shoulder issues. If he is able to stay on the field and build up game strength, he could factor into the team's plans very quickly. If he struggles or gets hurt again, the Astros may be best served to move on.
8. Zach Cole - OF
The Astros saw Cole go on quite the heater in college and decided that was enough to warrant picking him in the 10th round of the 2022 draft. His hit tool doesn't have a great track record overall, but he is a toolshed of a human, assuming he can hit enough to get to it. He can run, he hits the crap out of the ball when he makes contact, and would probably be a plus defender at all three outfield spots. Cole's strike zone awareness needs to improve, but he could be special if he can just be a consistent .260 hitter.
7. Colton Gordon - LHP
Gordon doesn't get the respect he deserves because he doesn't throw very hard, but both of his seasons as a pro have seen him miss bats at a high clip thanks to his funky release angle and his command of his four above-average-to-plus pitches. Being a lefty sure doesn't hurt his cause, either, and no one should be surprised if the Astros give Gordon a long look for their fifth starter spot in spring training this year.
6. Zach Dezenzo - 3B
With Alex Bregman seemingly set to leave the Astros after this coming season, it is fortunate that Houston has a quality prospect to potentially replace him with in Zach Dezenzo. His defense has improved at third base and he has more than enough arm to play the position, plus he put up a .914 OPS with 18 homers and 22 stolen bases in 2023. That certainly doesn't hurt his chances.