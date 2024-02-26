Houston Astros 2024 Top 30 Prospect Rankings: Insane outfield depth
Here are the top prospects in the Astros' farm system heading into the 2024 season.
By Eric Cole
20. Jose Fleury - RHP
Fleury is a fastball/changeup guy that seems tantalizingly close to breaking out if he can get more out of his breaking stuff. The command is there, his heavy fastball is really hard to square up, and his changeup is good against both lefties and righties. If he can settle on a breaking ball and have it be a grade better, Fleury could start shooting up the minor-league ranks in a hurry.
19. Trey Dombrowski - LHP
Continuing the trend of Astros pitching prospects that don't have power stuff, Trey Dombrowski is a pitchability lefty who commands his stuff and has managed to miss his fair share of bats thanks to strong pitch sequencing. None of Dombrowski's offerings are consistently plus, but the total of his arsenal is greater than the sum of his parts. Lefties that perform will always get a chance, and Dombrowski could end up being a solid backend starter especially, if he can improve the quality of his fastball.
18. Zach Daniels - OF
It took a couple years, but Daniels seems to finally be hitting enough to make his tools play in the minor leagues. While his .811 OPS in 2023 between A-ball and Double-A wasn't overly loud, Daniels has a lot of raw power and added his third straight 20+ steal season in 2023. He still needs to cut down on the swing and miss, but Daniels has a rare combination of speed and power that could mean big things for his future if he can make enough contact.
17. Pedro Leon - OF/2B
If Leon had an above-average hit tool, we would be talking about him at the top of this list. He has real raw power, a cannon for an arm, and is at least a plus runner. His walk rate is also quite promising and should allow him to get a lot of value out of his speed, but some of his swing decisions are not great and his timing can often get thrown off. The results haven't been there in the minors just yet, but Leon's upside if he figures things out is too big to ignore for now.
16. Jake Bloss - RHP
Houston may have gotten a real gem with their 2023 third-round pick in Jake Bloss. He throws in the mid-90s, continues to improve what was already an above-average slider, and has quickly become one of the better pitching prospects in the Astros' system. The command still needs a bit of work and he could end up in the bullpen, but Bloss is making a name for himself in a hurry.