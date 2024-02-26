Houston Astros 2024 Top 30 Prospect Rankings: Insane outfield depth
Here are the top prospects in the Astros' farm system heading into the 2024 season.
By Eric Cole
For the Houston Astros, spring training isn't likely to feature a ton of competition for roster spots. This is an Astros roster that has a lot of established players who are not going anywhere, even if they have subpar springs. However, what spring training will do is provide an opportunity for the team and Astros fans to see which prospects to keep an eye on in 2024.
Most of the prospects that the Astros have down in camp don't have much of a chance of making the big league roster right out of the gate. There is probably an Opening Day opportunity at one rotation spot, maybe one spot in the outfield if Houston isn't actually as pro-Jake Meyers as they have put on this offseason, and a couple bullpen spots.
Who are the prospects that could be in play not only for 2024, but beyond as well? Well, we have you covered.
Houston Astros 2024 Top 30 Prospect Rankings
Preseason prospect rankings are a fun thought exercise, but it is important to take all of them with a grain of salt. We don't know what guys look like on the minor league backfields down at camp for the most part, nor do we know what they have been working on this offseason. If you see a prospect that you like ranked lower or not at all, it is important to remember that all of these evaluations are subject to change, and the difference in talent levels between guys ranked five spots apart isn't as big as you might think.
With all of that out of the way, here is Climbing Tal's Hill's list of the top 30 Astros prospects heading into the 2024 season.
30. Cam Fisher - OF
Drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Charlotte, Fisher impressed in his pro debut, where he showed some real raw power and the ability to get on-base at a quality clip. There is a real question as to whether or not he will make enough contact against more advanced pitching, but if his bat can continue to progress, he is a legit corner outfield prospect.
29. Camilo Diaz - SS/3B
Diaz is still so far away to draw too many conclusions about his future, but he deserves some recognition for the thump in his bat and way above average bat speed that he has displayed ever since the Astros signed him as an international free agent in 2024. He strikes out way too much right now and may have to shift over to third base as he grows into his body, but there is a lot of upside here.
28. Shay Whitcomb - SS
Whitcomb had a great first season in the minors in 2020, where he posted an .893 OPS in his first 99 games. However, there were some early questions about his defense, and his approach at the plate needs to be refined if he is going to be able to tap into his very real power enough for it to matter. The defense has improved enough to at least profile as a utility infielder, but his aggressive approach at the plate still holds him back from getting ranked higher.
27. Forrest Whitley - RHP
It was just a couple years ago when Forrest Whitley was considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. Now, after multiple injuries, a suspension, and an impending move to the bullpen, Whitley is basically on his last chance to make Houston's big league roster. His stuff is still very real, and if he can stay on the mound and show what he can do out of the Astros' bullpen for a full season, this ranking could end up looking very soft.
26. Miguel Ullola - RHP
Ullola throws his fastball in the mid-90s and has a pair of breaking balls that can get outs, but his command leaves a lot to be desired. Most seem to think that a future in the bullpen is coming, but if he can refine his command enough to start, he is probably at least 10 ranks better than this, if not more. Color us skeptical that he can throw enough strikes to avoid the bullpen, but this is a live arm.