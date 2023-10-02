Houston Astros 2023 Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times & Series-by-Series Updates
The Houston Astros are AL West champs, so here is a look at their upcoming playoff schedule and who they are up against.
By Eric Cole
It went down to the wire, but the Houston Astros were able to secure yet another AL West title on the last day of the regular season. Sure, it took some help from the Rangers and winning the tiebreaker to pull it off, but the Astros took care of business when they had to and were rewarded for their resolve.
Given how the 2023 season went down, it is safe to say that this Houston team isn't the same powerhouse that fans had become accustomed to seeing the last few years which made winning the division all the more important. Not only should their path to a deep postseason run be a tad easier now as a higher seed, but it also allows this team that has had some guys banged up this season get some rest and heal up before the postseason gets started.
Anyways, here is a look at the Houston Astros' upcoming playoff schedule and who they are going up against.
American League Division Series Schedule
As the second overall seed in the American League thanks to being three games ahead of the AL Central winning Twins, Houston has a bye in the first round of the playoffs and won't have play in the chaotic mess that is the wild card round. While the longer layoff did hurt some teams with byes last year in the divisional round, being able to avoid a short road "win or go home" series against the Twins or Rays is great news and the rest could be great for a Houston team that has some older/banged up guys.
Game
Date
Time
Opponent
Where to watch (TV)
Game One
Saturday, October 7th (home)
TBD
Twins or Blue Jays
FOX/FS1
Game Two
Sunday, October 8th (home)
TBD
Twins or Blue Jays
FOX/FS1
Game Three
Tuesday, October 10th (away)
TBD
Twins or Blue Jays
FOX/FS1
Game Four (if necessary)
Wednesday, October 11th (away)
TBD
Twins or Blue Jays
FOX/FS1
Game Five (if necessary)
Friday, October 13th (home)
TBD
Twins or Blue Jays
FOX/FS1
While we don't know who the Astros will be playing just yet as the wild card round has to play out first, it is a certainty that they will play the winner of the series between Twins or the Blue Jays. The Astros went 3-4 against Toronto this season with the home team winning each series in 2023 while Houston went 2-4 against Minnesota. Obviously Houston would prefer to be up against teams that they have had more success against this season, but we are talking about a really small sample here and none of these games were played after June.
Astros Projected Starting Rotation
Given that Houston has a week of downtime before the start of the ALDS, they can set up their playoff rotation however they want to ahead of time and still get guys plenty of extra rest. Houston may want to carry four starters for the division series due to how the days off line up, but it seems safe to say that Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and Cristian Javier are going to be starting the first three games of the series is some order. After that, JP France has an argument to be the fourth starter given Hunter Brown's struggles in the second half, although carrying Brown as an insurance policy wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.