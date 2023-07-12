Houston Astros 2023 Draft Picks Signing Tracker: Signing bonus, signing deadline
You'll be able to find whether or not the Astros have signed their draft picks right here.
By Eric Cole
The 2023 MLB Draft has come to an end and the Houston Astros' draft class is officially set. The Astros put together a nice mix of pitching and position players with a heavy emphasis on college players on days one and two.
Now we are entering the period when the Astros have to actually sign these guys. The Astros have had their fair share of drama regarding signing draft picks including failing to sign top overall pick Brady Aiken after the 2014 draft, but we don't have any indicators that anything that major could happen this year.
Which Houston Astros' draft picks have signed and for how much?
Below, you will find every player the Houston Astros drafted this year along with notes on whether it is known if they have signed with the team and, when the information is available, for how much. This information is generally a slow trickle leading up to the signing deadline on July 25th, but the plan is to keep this list updated as that information becomes available to the masses.
1. Brice Matthews - SS, Nebraska - Unsigned
2. Alonzo Tredwell - RHP, UCLA - Unsigned
3. Jake Bloss - RHP, Georgetown - Unsigned
4. Cam Fisher - OF, UNC-Charlotte - Unsigned
5. Chase Jaworsky - SS, Rock Canyon HS (CO) - Unsigned
6. Ethan Pecko - RHP, Towson - Unsigned
7. Joey Dixon - RHP, Stanford - Unsigned
8. Ryan Johnson - 2B, Pepperdine - Unsigned
9. Jeron Williams - SS, Toledo - Unsigned
10. Austin Deming - 3B, BYU - Unsigned
11. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. - OF, Galena Park HS (TX) - Unsigned
12. Anthony Huezo - OF, Etiwanda HS (CA) - Unsigned
13. James Hicks - RHP, South Carolina - Unsigned
14. Jackson Nezuh - RHP, Univ. of Louisiana-Lafayette - Unsigned
15. Garret Guillemette - C, Texas - Unsigned
16. Will Bush - C, Tyler JC (TX) - Unsigned
17. Colby Langford - LHP, Murray State College - Unsigned
18. Derek True - RHP, Cal Poly - Unsigned
19. Andrew Duncan - OF, A3 Academy (FL) - Unsigned
20. Pascanel Ferreras - SS, Western Carolina - Unsigned