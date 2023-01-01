Happy New Year: Resolutions for the Houston Astros in 2023
Long-term contract extensions
Earlier in the week, we reported on the rumors that the Astros have been in contact with Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and Kyle Tucker regarding contract extensions.
In a perfect world, all three are locked up for the foreseeable future come Opening Day. Those three are massive pieces to the Astros contending puzzle, both now and down the road. Valdez and Javier provide Cy Young caliber co-aces with a proven ability to handle the bright lights of October. Tucker is likely a top-10 all around player in the game.
If they aren't all extended before Opening Day, they may very well play themselves out of Houston's budget.
Additionally, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve could stand to be extended soon. Both hit unrestricted free agency in 2024. The Astros could stand to ensure both franchise legends finish their careers in The H by offering them another long-term deal.
Houston is elite, and for the most part, they're young. They need to extend their core to ensure they contend for the years to come.