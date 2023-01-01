Fansided
Climbing Tal's Hill
Home/Astros News

Happy New Year: Resolutions for the Houston Astros in 2023

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six / Harry How/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 6
Next
Freddie Freeman, Zack Greinke
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Five / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

A trade deadline splash

In 2017, the Astros went all in, landing Justin Verlander at the now defunct waiver deadline. In 2019, they traded a bundle of prospects for Zack Greinke. The last two deadlines have been more minor moves, acquiring names like Trey Mancini, Kendall Graveman and Phil Maton.

They head into next year with a great deal of flexibility and money to spend before hitting the tax. Houston has a great roster on paper. The money they have to spend will allow them to assess their potential weaknesses at the deadline before pushing their chips in, landing either an impact big or big arm.

Maybe they land a rental, or maybe they land a piece with some team control. Either way, Houston will need to capitalize when the trade deadline rolls around.

facebooktwitterreddit