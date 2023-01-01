Happy New Year: Resolutions for the Houston Astros in 2023
A trade deadline splash
In 2017, the Astros went all in, landing Justin Verlander at the now defunct waiver deadline. In 2019, they traded a bundle of prospects for Zack Greinke. The last two deadlines have been more minor moves, acquiring names like Trey Mancini, Kendall Graveman and Phil Maton.
They head into next year with a great deal of flexibility and money to spend before hitting the tax. Houston has a great roster on paper. The money they have to spend will allow them to assess their potential weaknesses at the deadline before pushing their chips in, landing either an impact big or big arm.
Maybe they land a rental, or maybe they land a piece with some team control. Either way, Houston will need to capitalize when the trade deadline rolls around.