Happy New Year: Resolutions for the Houston Astros in 2023
More playing time for David Hensley
David Hensley was an unheralded prospect that came from out of nowhere in 2022. He had a massively successful season in Sugar Land, hitting .298 with an .898 OPS while playing all over the diamond.
He forced the hand and was a September call-up that played his way onto the playoff roster after hitting .345 with a 1.027 OPS and 191 OPS+. While those numbers aren't sustainable, Hensley showed a great deal of poise at the plate, remaining composed even in the pressure of a World Series plate appearance.
He played 2B, SS, 3B and LF in his brief big league stint last year, and it's likely he can spell Jose Abreu at 1B. The Astros need an above-average utility man. Hensley is just that.
He should bring a .250-.260 batting average with a .710 OPS and the ability to keep Yordan, Uncle Mike, Abreu, Altuve and Bregman all fresh. Dusty needs to get him on the field early and often.