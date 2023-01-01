Fansided
Climbing Tal's Hill
Happy New Year: Resolutions for the Houston Astros in 2023

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six / Harry How/GettyImages
Ryne Stanek
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One / Rob Carr/GettyImages

Not feeling the need to go left-on-left

Between Ryne Stanek, Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly, the Astros have five relievers that are incredibly effective at neutralizing lefties.

At times, Dusty has shown his old-school way of thinking and overcomitted to the left-on-left managerial style. He's tried to avoid with his his hitters and been overly reliant with it in his bullpen.

The Astros bullpen is dominant as constructed. Even with a healthy Blake Taylor or Parker Mushinski, Dusty doesn't need to go to a lefty just because a left-hander steps into the box. Trust your best arms to do their jobs.

