Happy New Year: Resolutions for the Houston Astros in 2023
2 of 6
More at-bats for Kyle Tucker
Kyle Tucker may be the best player on the Astros. Yordan is a better hitter and Peña may have a slight edge defensively, but no Astro brings the level of excellence to both sides that Tucker does.
And in 2023, he may take it to another level. Almost no player in the game was as unfairly punished by the shift as Kyle Tucker. His .463 xwOBA when not shifted was higher than Aaron Judge's .458. Judge won MVP and hit 62 bombs. Tucker is in line for a monster season.
He can't afford to spend most of the season hitting sixth. He needs more consistent at-bats, especially since he and Yordan have proven they can handle lefty relievers together. Tucker in the second or third spot of the lineup is a must in 2023.