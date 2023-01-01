Happy New Year: Resolutions for the Houston Astros in 2023
Happy New Year 'Stros fans! 2022 sure was good to us!
We got the return of a healthy Alex Bregman, a long-term contract extension for Yordan Alvarez, another Cy Young for Justin Verlander, the debut of a prodigious rookie in shortstop Jeremy Peña, a sixth straight ALCS trip, a fourth pennant in six years, and of course, a second World Series championship in franchise history .
2023 sure does have a lot to live up to. So here are the new year's resolutions for Houston heading into 2023.