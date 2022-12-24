Happy Holidays: Holiday Wishlist For An Astros Fan
1) A utility player
From successful ones like Marwin Gonzalez and Aledmys Diaz, to failed experiments like Niko Goodrum and Mauricio Dubon, the utility player has been a staple of the Astros for the last decade.
Houston needs to add another for next year. David Hensley can wear many hats, but with the potential for injury in the outfield, he may play many of his innings in left. The Astros could do well to add another utility player as they simply cannot afford to give away any more at-bats to Dubon.
Maybe Yuli Gurriel returns in a utility role. Could Jurickson Profar be the answer? Is there even a trade to be swung?
The Astros have made a living off of defensive versatility. They deploy good defenders across all nine spots, many of whom are capable of playing multiple positions. If Houston can find an above average utility player for next season, their lineup goes from great to world-class.