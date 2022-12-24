Happy Holidays: Holiday Wishlist For An Astros Fan
3) A fully healthy season from Yordan Alvarez
Lost in the hoopla of Aaron Judge's 62 home run season is what Yordan Alvarez did at the plate in 2022. A quick gander at his Baseball Savant page will ensure nothing is lost. A very, very real case can be made Yordan is the best hitter in the game.
He may not hit for the raw home runs of Judge, but he's definitely the most complete hitter. With the ban on the shift, the numbers he may throw up next season likely won't even be quantifiable. He may very well break baseball.
He played 135 games last year, but battled injury through many of those, and still managed to hit over .300 with an OPS over 1.000. If he can stay healthy and not have his routine base hits taken away by the shift, we may very well see a season in which Yordan hits .315 with 45 home runs and an OPS of 1.100+. We should all be asking for that.