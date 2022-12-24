Happy Holidays: Holiday Wishlist For An Astros Fan
Happy Holidays from all of us at Climbing Tal's Hill! In the spirit of the holiday season, we've compiled a wishlist of things all Astros fans would love to see. Let us know what we missed in the comments!
5) Sig Mejdal as GM
The Houston Astros are currently operating without a general manager. Since James Click was let go, Jim Crane, Jeff Bagwell, Bill Firkus and others have made the baseball operations decisions. The GM comittee has thus far landed Jose Abreu and re-signed Michael Brantley and Rafael Montero.
That said, they'll need to fill the void at some point. Who better than one of their own? The Astros had been expected to interview Mejdal, current assistant GM for the Baltimore Orioles. Mejdal previously worked for the Astros as one of Jeff Luhnow's lieutenants, before following Mike Elias to Baltimore, where the former Astros front office mates have built one of the best future cores in the game.
The Astros would do well to bring in one of their own that understands the way they function and the ruthless efficiency that has brought them six straight trips to the ALCS, four pennants and two rings. Mejdal is that man. He's responsible for one of the greatest draft classes in MLB history dating back to his time in St. Louis in 2009. He was here for the Astros first ring. And he's helped build a future monster in Baltimore.
If the Astros are looking for a surefire candidate to extend their run, Mejdal is the man for the job.