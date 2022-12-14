Happy Birthday Craig Biggio!
Astros legend Craig Biggio turns 57 today
MLB Hall of Famer and Astros' icon Craig Biggio is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Biggio spent the entirety of his career in Houston, being named an All-Star seven times, a Silver Slugger five times and won four Gold Glove awards.
The first round draft pick more than lived up to his draft status, racking up 3060 hits, 291 home runs, 1175 RBI, 668 doubles and 414 stolen bases. He endeared himself to the city with his work ethic, all out style of play and toughness. Biggio retired second all-time in MLB hit by pitch leaders with 285.
His 3000th career hit remains one of the most iconic plays in franchise history. One hit away from immortality, Biggio laced a line drive into shallow right center. Rather than settle for a single, Biggio attempted to leg out a double and was gunned down by a good four to five steps.
He was greeted in celebration by both his current teammates and his former teammate and now fellow Hall of Famer, Jeff Bagwell.
Biggio is still involved with the game and is often seen with the Astros, be it sitting in the Diamond Club behind home plate, working as a guest instructor, or throwing out the first pitch in a World Series game.
His son Cavan is a Toronto Blue Jay and is entering the fifth season of his career.
We can't ever thank Craig enough for his contributions to the city of Houston both on and off the field. Happy birthday Bidge!