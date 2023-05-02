Giants vs. Astros prediction and odds for Tuesday, May 2 (Houston's Offense isn't fixed... yet)
Yesterday, in Game 1 of this interleague series, the Houston Astros won the game, 7-3, but lost a key piece to their rotation as Luis Garcia left the mound after just eight pitches with an injury.
It’s unclear how long he will be out, but the Astros will need to weather the storm to climb into first place in the AL East. They are currently second at 16-13 and have two more at home against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are 11-17 after the loss.
Today, the Astros are hoping that things will go better for Hunter Brown as he takes the mound for his sixth start of the season.
Brown enters with a 2.37 ERA and a 3-0 record against Anthony DeSclafani who is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA.
Let’s take a look at the odds for the Giants and Astros down in Houston.
Giants vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Giants vs. Astros prediction and pick
The Astros offense was completely anemic prior to their seven run performance yesterday. In the past seven days they’ve scored 14 total runs and half of them came last night.
A big reason for that is that Yordan Alavarez is back healthy and while he didn’t have a hit last night he makes their lineup make sense when he slots into the three-hole. Mauricio Dubon led off last night and had three hits, two RBI and scored two runs. Jose Abreu, who has been ice cold, even had a hit and drove in two.
If the Houston offense has woken back up, that’s a scary situation for the rest of the league, but I’m not sure that it did.
They only managed two runs off of Ross Stripling and needed to get into the Giants bullpen before they knocked Sean Hjelle around for five runs in the seventh inning. Hjelle has allowed 31 earned runs in 38.1 innings of work for his entire career.
I’m not ready to say that Houston has solved their offensive woes.
Anthony DeSclafani has been very strong this season. You could argue that most of his strong starts have come against below average lineups, but that’s what the Astros are right now, so I’ll take the under again and wait to see if Houston can really fix its offensive woes.
