Giants vs. Astros prediction and odds for Monday, May 1 (Alvarez Returned to Save Houston's Offense)
The San Francisco Giants will be happy to get back a little closer to sea level after losing two straight home run derbies in Mexico City to the Padres which dropped them to 11-16 on the season. San Fran has now lost three straight games heading into this series with the Houston Astros who salvaged their series against the Phillies with a win yesterday. The Astros are second in the AL West at 15-13.
Tonight is Game 1 of a three-game series to start the month of May and features Ross Stripling against Luis Garcia on the mound. Stripling is 0-1 and carries a 6.89 ERA into this one, while Garcia is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA.
Here are the odds for Game 1 in Houston:
Giants vs. Astros odds, run line and total
Giants vs. Astros prediction and pick
The Astros are having some very real issues with the bats right now. Over the last seven days, they are dead last in baseball with a .587 team OPS and the under has cashed in all five games over that stretch. They have only scored 12 runs in those five games and Yordan Alvarez has missed four of those games, but did return yesterday in their win. Alvarez had a hit and a walk in his return and his bat is going to really jumpstart their offense.
In this stretch that they’ve struggled, Jeremy Pena has been on a tear with an OPS north of 1.000 and three homers, but he hasn’t gotten any help. Jose Abreu continues to really struggle with a .391 OPS in those five games and zero home runs this entire season. Alex Bregman isn’t what he should be in this lineup either, however, Pena and Alvarez are enough to carry this team.
Ross Stripling began the year as a reliever for a reason and he’s already allowed six home runs in 15.2 innings of work this year. Alvarez and Pena can hit this over by themselves and I think that’s the most valuable bet even though the under has hit in five straight Houston games.
