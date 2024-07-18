Climbing Tal's Hill
Get Your MLB x Guy Fieri's Flavortown Houston Astros T-Shirt Featuring Iconic Ballpark Food

By Nathan Cunningham

Our friends at Homage have been cooking... just not in the kitchen like Guy Fieri. The man behind Flavortown has a new collaboration with Major League Baseball dropping at Homage today. 

It features some iconic ballpark food from across the nation - and of course the Houston Astros and the Crawford Dog are included. 

If you've never had the dog, here's a breakdown. 

Two beef sausages, split lengthwise and laid on a potato bun, then covered with Crawford bacon onion jam and yellow mustard.

Sounds pretty good to me. But I suppose the next-best thing is a comfortable, well-fitting t-shirt from Homage.

Houston Astros
Homage /

MLB X Flavortown Houston Astros T-Shirt

These are available now, exclusively at Homage. So check them out now to get your order in. 

Warning - the shirt might make you hungry. 

