Gerrit Cole Admits Astros "Waxed" The Yankees in 2022 ALCS
Gerrit Cole reflected on the Astros ALCS domination
Gerrit Cole has been on both ends of an Astros-Yankees ALCS in his playing career. In the 2019 ALCS, Cole made one start for Houston, shutting out the Yankees over seven dominant innings. He signed with New York that offseason, and both his team and his individual performance has suffered.
Cole took the ball for the Yankees in Game 3 of the 2022 ALCS after Houston had jumped out to a 2-0 series lead. It was, by all accounts, a must-win for New York. He responded by giving up five runs in five innings, including a memorable clip after a Harrison Bader error that will not be forgotten anytime soon in Houston.
Cole got waxed. So did his Yankees. In fact, let the man himself tell the story. When asked if the end of the season hurt, Cole responded with some humor:
"We got waxed. Any time you get waxed, it doesn't feel good - whether you're going to the salon or you're on a baseball field.""- Gerrit Cole
The Astros swept New York in the 2022 ALCS, outscoring New York 14-9. Houston as a team batted .238 with a .755 OPS. The Yankees were held to a .162 batting average and a .502 OPS. They struck out a staggering 50 times in 130 at-bats.
Houston absolutely overwhelmed the Yankees in all facets. The gap between the teams has seemingly grown wider with each playoff matchup they've had.
We ranked the Yankees the third-most likely opponent for the Astros in the 2023 ALCS due to lingering concerns over the health of their rotation and a lack of offseason upgrades at positions of need in the lineup.
As things stand currently, Houston remains a far superior team. If in fact there is a 2023 ALCS rematch, Gerrit and the Yanks might be headed back to the salon. It's time for their annual October wax.