Framber Valdez loses no-hitter in worst possible way, but Astros still get last laugh
By Drew Koch
Houston Astros fans almost saw another Framber Valdez no-hitter on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers, but it was not to be. The Astros' starter came within an eyelash of putting together his second no-no in as many seasons, but a Rangers' All-Star infielder had other plans.
An error on the part of Alex Bregman took away any chance that Valdez had to record a perfect game. The normally sure-handed Bregman botched a throw to first base in the bottom of the sixth inning. But it was Corey Seager's monster blast in the bottom of the ninth inning that took any chance of Valdez's no-hitter and threw it out the window.
Astros ace Framber Valdez loses no-hitter in worst possible way
By that point, Valdez had already walked two batters, both of which came in the ninth inning. But the left-hander had just watched his defense turn a double play and bring the Astros starter within one out of a no-hitter. But throwing a hanging slider to one of the best hitters in baseball isn't going to work, and Seager smashed the first pitch he saw into the stands in right field and drew the Rangers within two runs.
Marcus Semien then worked a walk — Valdez's third of the game and the inning — which brought Josh Jung to the plate. The Rangers' third baseman took a 1-2 sinker deep into the right field corner, but thankfully Astros' outfielder Chas McCormick had just enough room and made the catch on the warning track to seal the 4-2 victory for Houston.
After losing Game 1 of the three-game set against the Rangers, the Astros need that win in the worst way. Though Valdez is surely disappointed after putting together a near flawless performance, the Astros hurler has to feel good about the fact that his team walked away with the W.
The Astros closed to within a half-game of the division-leading Seattle Mariners with their victory on Tuesday in Arlington and now hold a 4.5-game advantage over the Rangers. Houston has a chance to bury Texas even further in the AL West standings if they take Wednesday's game with newly acquired pitcher Yusei Kikuchi drawing his second start for the Astros.