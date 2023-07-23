Four Under The Radar Bullpen Targets the Astros Could Acquire Before The Deadline
The Astros need some pitching help. Landing Dylan Cease would be a dream, but a some under the radar targets could go a long way towards helping their title defense.
By Alec Brown
Jason Foley would be great in Houston's bullpen.
The Detroit Tigers quietly have some really solid bullpen options. Like Holton, Foley would be a great pickup for the Astros. He debuted in 2021 and has posted a 3.11 ERA in 113 innings since.
This year, he's been especially great. Foley has a 2.13 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP. He doesn't miss a ton of bats (only in the 44th percentile in strikeout rate), but he misses barrels, doesn't walk hitters, and limits damage. He's in the 90th percentile of xwOBA, 89th percentile in walk rate, 86th percentile in barrel rate and 84th percentile in xSLG.
His two-seamer is absolutely disgusting, featuring 22.9 inches of drop and 17.3 inches of run. Just watch what he does to Bobby Witt Jr. here.
The years of team control would be nice with Ryne Stanek and Phil Maton approaching free agency.
It's rumored multiple teams are calling on Foley. The Astros should be one of them.