Four Under The Radar Bullpen Targets the Astros Could Acquire Before The Deadline
The Astros need some pitching help. Landing Dylan Cease would be a dream, but a some under the radar targets could go a long way towards helping their title defense.
By Alec Brown
Tyler Holton would be a big get for the Astros bullpen.
Would the Tigers move a reliever with this many years of control? Especially one performing as well as Tyler Holton? That's the question. With the Tigers still a ways away from contention, if they wanted to capitalize and move Holton while his stock is at his highest, Dana Brown should be the first on the phone.
The Arizona Diamondbacks waived Holton after he threw only nine innings in 2022. Safe to say, that move backfired.
Holton has thrown 51.2 innings this year for the Detroit Tigers, posting a 1.74 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. He's also got some really nice Statcast metrics, highlighted by a 93rd percentile average exit velocity and 91st percentile hard hit rate.
He'd by far be the most controllable name on this list, as he won't hit arbitration until 2027.
The Tigers may not be shopping him now, but relievers are so volatile (Rafael Montero, anyone?). If the Tigers decided they're a couple years away and want to continue to load up assets, Holton would be a great addition as this year closes, and potentially in the years to come.