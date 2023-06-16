Four Position Players The Astros Should Consider Trading For
By Alec Brown
#2 Joc Pederson
Hardly a beloved figure in Houston, there is no love lost between Joc Pederson and Astros fans. But winning covers a multitude of sins. Joc would immediately deepen the Astros lineup, balancing it out with another left-handed bat.
Pederson is currently on a Giants team that may not be sellers just yet, but if they fall further off the pace, it's likely they'd take offers for Pederson rather than let him walk for nothing. Pederson is hitting .280 with a .923 OPS this season.
He's exclusively a DH, making one start on the season in left, but assuming Yordan comes back healthy, Pederson would be a fantastic option if Uncle Mike can't find his way back.
He's slugging .533 this season, but his .585 xSLG is even higher. He does strike out 21.9% of the time, but his 14.1% walk rate would be the highest on the team. Pederson would bring a high on-base percentage that fits with the Astros pass the baton approach, but he also has pop that could help put crooked numbers on the board.
He's also a seasoned October performer, with an .814 OPS and 12 home runs in his playoff career on his way to winning two rings. The bright lights of another ALCS and World Series trip wouldn't faze him.
Pederson would be a great piece in Houston.