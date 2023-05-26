Four Astros The Fans Have Already Lost Patience With
By Alec Brown
#4: Lance McCullers Jr
When he's on the field, Lance McCullers Jr. produces at an All-Star level. Only one problem, he's rarely on the field.
LMJ missed all of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John. He rode a strong 2021 regular season to a top-10 Cy Young finish, but injured himself in the playoffs after throwing only 162 innings.
The injury cost Lance all but eight games of 2022. He then got hurt again heading into 2023. He's yet to make an appearance, and just had a rehab bullpen session delayed. He's not out until after the All-Star break, which Baker insisted wasn't a setback.
The Astros gave McCullers $85 million over five years that went into effect last season. He's thrown eight regular season games in that stretch. Yes, he's done amazing things for the Astros during the Golden Era, but fans are beginning to make mention of McCullers as a trade candidate or being released, as the money he is commanding is keeping them from other extensions.
He will always be loved by fans, but they've grown impatient with how rarely they get to see LMJ take the bump.