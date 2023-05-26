Four Astros The Fans Have Already Lost Patience With
By Alec Brown
#2: Rafael Montero
The other big contract doled out by the Astros this offseason, Rafael Montero turned a career year in 2022 into big money. Houston gave their fourth-best reliever last season All-Star closer money, effectively freezing the free agent market for relievers.
One-third of the way through the season and Montero has frozen any chance the Astros have of holding a lead in the eighth inning. Montero has been worth -0.5 WAR this year, posting a 7.32 ERA and 1.88 WHIP. He again looks like the pitcher Seattle was desperate to unload.
The last five games have been especially unkind to Montero, who is allowing opponents to hit .409 with an 1.116 OPS in that stretch. He's got a 10.80 ERA in that time.
Fans are sick and tired of seeing Montero get the ball in the eighth.