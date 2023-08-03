Four Astros Prospects You Need to Know After The Trade Deadline
The Astros top two prospects were sent to the New York Mets in the deal that landed Justin Verlander. With Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford gone, many may tell you the farm system is empty, but here are four future big league contributors you should know.
By Alec Brown
#4 Zach Dezenzo
While it was an oft-repeated sentiment around deadline time that the Astros didn't have any top 100-prospects, Baseball Prospectus disagrees. Zach Dezenzo has jumped all the way to 42 on their midseason update.
The former Ohio State Buckeye has mashed his way onto the list. Dezenzo is hitting .330 with a .934 OPS across 62 minor league games this season. He absolutely decimated opposing pitchers while in Fayetteville, hitting .407 with an 1.102 OPS. He's cooled off a bit since his promotion to AA, but the hit tool is there.
He can play both corner spots, as well as second base, and may in fact be Bregman's heir apparent if the Astros do let their third baseman walk after 2024. Letting Ryan Clifford go in the Verlander deal solidifies the belief in Dezenzo as a corner infielder of the future.
Don't be surprised if he's manning one of those spots sooner rather than later.