Four Astros Prospects You Need to Know After The Trade Deadline
The Astros top two prospects were sent to the New York Mets in the deal that landed Justin Verlander. With Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford gone, many may tell you the farm system is empty, but here are four future big league contributors you should know.
By Alec Brown
#3 Joey Loperfido
We broke down Joey Loperfido in late May, and since then, he's only gotten better. He's sustained his performance at Corpus Christi, and as a 24-year-old college bat, may quickly be running out of things to prove at the AA level.
The Duke product is hitting .298 with 17 doubles and 16 home runs in 74 games with the Hooks, good for a .936 OPS.
But he's not just a hitter. He's incredibly versatile defensively. Loperfido has started 22 games in center field this year, followed by 20 games at second base, 16 at first base, 10 in left field and seven in right.
The Astros have placed a high priority on utility players that can hit during their Golden Era. Loperfido may very well be the next one.