Four Astros Prospects You Need to Know After The Trade Deadline
The Astros top two prospects were sent to the New York Mets in the deal that landed Justin Verlander. With Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford gone, many may tell you the farm system is empty, but here are four future big league contributors you should know.
By Alec Brown
#2 Spencer Arrighetti
Spencer Arrighetti is a name worth knowing as he may be on the big league club before too long. Arrighetti has been fantastic in the minors this season, prompting many conversations around a potential spot start as the rotation battled injury, or even a September call-up.
Across both the AA and AAA levels, Arrighetti has thrown 86 innings this year. He's striking out 11.2 per nine and has posted a 4.19 ERA. April was ugly, but in the three months since, he's been fantastic. Since May began, Arrighetti has a 2.78 ERA and is striking out 11.86 batters per nine.
He's struggled as a reliever, posting an ERA nearing 6, but when Arrighetti starts, he's nails.
Whether he comes up at the end of this season or some time next year, Arrighetti very well could be the next J.P. France; yet another Astros rotation mainstay from seemingly out of nowhere that has the industry asking how they continue doing it.