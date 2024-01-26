Former Astros trade acquisition lands with Marlins on minor-league contract
This trade didn't pan out too well.
By Drew Koch
Things never really worked out for Trey Mancini in Houston, though he was part of the Astros' 2022 World Series Championship team. Mancini was a midseason acquisition of the Astros back that season. After putting up very good numbers with the Baltimore Orioles during the first half the year, the Astros saw an opportunity to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline.
Mancini was part of a three-team trade that summer in which Jose Siri was sent to Tampa Bay. The O's received both Chayce McDermott and Seth Johnson, while Houston also was able to get right-handed prospect Jayden Murray as part of the deal.
Unfortunately, once Mancini arrived in the Lone Star State, his numbers fell off a cliff. After hitting .268/.347/.404 with the Orioles, he posted a slash line of just .176/.258/.364 with the Astros. Mancini will now get a shot at redemption after agreeing to a minor-league deal with the Miami Marlins.
Former Astros DH Trey Mancini signs MiLB deal with Marlins
After a successful 2023 season that saw them reach the MLB Postseason, Miami hasn't added to their roster. Other than new assistant GM Gabe Kapler telling people how they can get to their destination quicker by walking faster, the Marlins have been relatively quiet this winter.
But the Chicago Cubs are the ones footing the bill. The Cubs signed Mancini to a two-year, $14 million contract prior to the 2023 season. Mancini's end-of-year struggles with the Astros carried over to his time in the Windy City, as he posted an OPS of just .635 and was released at the trade deadline.
Mancini agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cincinnati Reds, but was never called up the majors and eventually found himself released for a second time in less than two months. The Fish will now pay a prorated salary for Mancini's services if he's able to break camp with the big league club this spring.
The Houston Astros fanbase surely wishes Trey Mancini well in his future endeavors with the Marlins. He'll have a chance to compete for playing time against the underperforming and overpaid Avisail Garcia. Meanwhile, the Astros have some questions of their own when it comes to the outfield, as they're reportedly searching for a left-handed hitter with speed.