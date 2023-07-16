Five Trades The Astros Can Make Right Now to Contend
Whether it be a trade or an internal promotion, the Astros are in need of some upgrades with the trade deadline approaching. Let's look at five moves they can make with the trade deadline looming in an effort to contend.
By Alec Brown
#3 The Astros Should Try to Land Alex Verdugo
Boston is absolutely on fire right now, and they may not be sellers. But they do play in the toughest division in the MLB. If they cool off before the deadline, the Astros should try to land Alex Verdugo.
We highlighted Verdugo to Houston once before, but he'd basically be everything Michael Brantley is supposed to be in this lineup. He's a corner outfielder that hits from the left side for high average, doesn't strike out, and racks up doubles.
He'd have team control through next season, meaning Yordan Alvarez would primarily DH. Verdugo would become the everyday left fielder, Chas would man center, and King Tuck would man right. In addition to Jake Meyers, an OF prospect like Melton or Loperfido and maybe an arm likely go back to Boston.
But Verdugo's .806 OPS and great defense in left would be more than worth the cost to continue contending for titles.