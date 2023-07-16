Five Trades The Astros Can Make Right Now to Contend
Whether it be a trade or an internal promotion, the Astros are in need of some upgrades with the trade deadline approaching. Let's look at five moves they can make with the trade deadline looming in an effort to contend.
By Alec Brown
The Astros are in need of some upgrades with the deadline looming. Their offense is scuffling a bit, but reinforcements are coming in the form of Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez.
More than a bat, they're desperate for some arms. Cristian Javier and Hunter Brown are going to obliterate their previous career-high workloads. Phil Maton, Bryan Abreu, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly are four of the most overworked relievers in the MLB. And they need another starter that can be trusted in a playoff games with both Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. done for the year.
So big or small, what can the Astros do to bolster their roster as contenders?
Let's look at five moves the Astros can make right now to contend.
Disclaimer: If it's a trade in this piece, Jake Meyers will be a part of it. The Astros need to move off the backup center fielder while he still has value, and Dana Brown already alluded to being willing to trade from the big league club.
#1 The Astros Can Go All-In For Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman
We made the case in December for the Astros to sign Cody Bellinger. He's been better than anybody could have expected. And polarizing personality or not, the guy can ball. Forget the bad blood of 2017. The Dodgers sure did in signing Jake Marisnick.
If the Astros acquire Bellinger, they land an elite and versatile defender, and a left-handed power bat they desperately need. He'd likely play center while Chas McCormick moves to left. The Astros would improve both offensively and defensively, with some left-handed power they desperately need.
And Stroman is a massive need. Since his nightmare 2018 season, Stroman has started 110 games, posting a 3.16 ERA. Even more needed than his ERA right now is his durability. He led the league in starts in 2021 with 33, and is currently doing so now with 20. The Astros are desperate for an arm that can eat innings, and Stroman can do that and do it with effectiveness.
Houston should send out Jake Meyers, Joey Loperfido, Jacob Melton and Pedro Leon for this deal.
Loperfido and Melton in particular would be tough losses, but if the Astros extend Tucker, they still have their outfield of the future in Yordan, Chas and Tucker with reinforcements coming in Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.