Five Stunning Statistics From The Astros First Month
#2 Surprisingly bad stat: David Hensley hits .143
David Hensley was an on-base machine for Sugar Land last season, forcing his way onto the Astros roster as a late season call-up. In his big league debut, Hensley hit .345 with a 1.027 OPS, earning his way onto the playoff roster, where he picked up multiple base hits in the World Series.
He seemed cool, calm and collected, and no moment had rattled him. I projected him to morph into the next Marwin Gonzalez, an actual offensive threat in a utility role for Houston.
Instead, he's hit .143. His 15 OPS+ is nightmarishly bad. His .161 slugging percentage is actually inflated from a double last night that was an incredibly generous scoring decision from the official scorekeeper.
Once Altuve is back, Dubón likely returns to a utility role and Hensley finds himself out of a job. What a turn of events from 2022.