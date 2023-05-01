Five Stunning Statistics From The Astros First Month
The Astros finished the month of April with a 15-13 record, good for second in the AL West. They successfully navigated the first month of the season without Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley. That they did so with a record above .500 speaks volumes.
To stay afloat this month, they had multiple players overachieve. That said, some underachieved in shocking fashion.
Let's take a look at the five most shocking Astros statistics from the month of April.
#1 Surprisingly good stat: Mauricio Dubón racks up 0.9bWAR
Mauricio Dubón and David Hensley were supposed to tag-team second base while Jose Altuve recovered. Dubón turning into Pete Rose ensured that didn't happen.
We could have picked his hitting streak of his batting average, but Dubón's WAR seemed like the best way to encompass his first month. Last year Dubón posted a -0.2 bWAR.
Through one month of the season, his bWAR is 0.9, tied for second-most on the team. Show of hands: who had Mauricio Dubón posting a higher WAR than names like Yordan Alvarez, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and Kyle Tucker? If your hand is up, you're probably lying.
Take a bow, Mauricio. Houston couldn't have navigated this month without you.