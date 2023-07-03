Five Prospects the Astros Should Target in The MLB Draft
The Astros need to rebuild a depleted farm system. Any of these picks would go a long way towards doing just that.
By Alec Brown
#5 Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida
If Hurston Waldrep miraculously falls to Houston at 28, as this mock has playing out, Waldrep has to be the pick.
Waldrep spent the first two seasons of his career at Southern Mississippi, but transferred to Florida this season. Waldrep went 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA, but struck out 13.8 per nine with his filthy stuff. In an absolutely loaded draft class, Waldrep has some of the best pure stuff. His fastball, split-change and slider all profile as above-average, with the split-change in particular wreaking havoc on opposing hitters.
He's got erratic command, and his below-average strike throwing could end up leaving him as a reliever down the line, but there's plenty of time left to get things figured out. On the merit of his stuff alone, he should be a top pick. MLB.com has him as the #19 prospect on the board, while Baseball America ranks him 18th.
If Waldrep can land his fastball in the zone with consistency, he could be an ace or top-level #2 down the line. If the command struggles never improve, he's a lights out reliever for years to come. If Waldrep is available at 28, he has to be Dana Brown's pick.