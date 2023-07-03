Five Prospects the Astros Should Target in The MLB Draft
The Astros need to rebuild a depleted farm system. Any of these picks would go a long way towards doing just that.
By Alec Brown
#3 Sammy Stafura, SS, Walter Panas, NY
Sammy Stafura profiles in a very similar way to another northeast shortstop drafted out of high school in Anthony Volpe. Volpe was a Vanderbilt commit that never set foot on the field for the Commodores. Stafura may follow his footsteps, unlikely to ever play for the Clemson Tigers after committing there.
Stafura is pretty consistently mocked in the 25-28 range, and may be there for the taking for the Astros if New York passes him up at 26.
He's a solid hitter that drives the ball to all fields and can especially fly on the base paths, receiving a 65-grade run. Though he projects as a shortstop, as athletic as he is, he could form a dynamic middle of the infield duo with Jeremy Peña as Jose Altuve ages.
As a senior for Walter Panas High School, Stafura hit .562 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI and 27 stolen bases.
#4 Mac Horvath, 3B, North Carolina
Mac Horvath and the Astros appear to be a match made in heaven. He's been mocked to them with the 28th pick at times, but other boards believe he will be available when their second round pick rolls around.
Horvath is predominately a third basemen, but he's also capable of playing the outfield, and likely projects better as a corner outfielder. Horvath just hit .305 with 24 bombs, 66 RBI and an 1.129 OPS for the Tar Heels. As a result of his strong season, he jumped 38 spots and is now 25th on D1 Baseball's draft prospect rankings. The MLB.com scouts have him at 82nd.
His power and speed both scream big-leaguer, but some mechanical issues in his swing led to contact issues against high velocity and fastballs up.