Five Players The Astros Need More Production From Before The End of The Season
If the Astros are going to repeat as AL West and World Series champs, these five players will need to up their production down the stretch.
By Alec Brown
The Astros need reliability out of Ryne Stanek.
It's hard to believe Ryne Stanek is the Astros single season record holder for lowest ERA. Stanek finished 2022 with a 1.15 ERA, but found himself the odd-man out in the bullpen come October. His 5.1 walks per nine were just too much of a chance to take.
His 3.19 xERA was still very good, but shows he was a prime candidate for regression. He's done that this year, posting a 4.50 ERA.
Stanek has always been an effectively wild pitcher, consistently touching triple digits on the radar gun. He's never going to be Greg Maddux, but the Astros need him in the zone more often. If the bullpen is going to have any bullets left come October, more arms than just Pressly, Abreu and Neris will need to get outs.
If Stanek can be a roughly 3.00-3.50 ERA pitcher the rest of the way and trim his walks per nine from five to four, the Astros bullpen is in business.