Five Players The Astros Need More Production From Before The End of The Season
If the Astros are going to repeat as AL West and World Series champs, these five players will need to up their production down the stretch.
By Alec Brown
The Astros need consistency from Alex Bregman.
In 2019, Alex Bregman was quite possibly the best hitter on the planet, leading all of the MLB in WAR and finishing runner-up to Mike Trout in the AL MVP voting.
While Bregman will likely never return to that level, the emergency of Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker means he doesn't necessarily have to. What the Astros need is consistency. Bregman has been far too streaky this season.
At times, opposing teams can't get the guy out. At other times, he does minimal damage beyond the occasional walk. Bregman hit .219 with a .697 OPS the first month of the season. He followed that up in May with four home runs and a .749 OPS. June and July were much more promising. Breggy hit 11 home runs over the two months, finishing with an .830 OPS.
His August, though early, is off to a very slow start. He's hitting .154 with 0 extra-base hits in his first seven games.
To emphasize his streakiness, over the last 28 days, Bregman is hitting .270 with an .858 OPS. But over the last 14, he's hitting .186 with a .653 OPS. Two weeks ago, he was on base and doing damage every time up, as evidenced by his inflated OPS for the month even amidst a slump. Now he's struggling.
They don't need Bregman to hit 40 bombs and contend for an MVP like he did in 2018 and 2019. They just need him to do damage with consistency and hover around an .820-.850 OPS the rest of the way.