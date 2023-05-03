Five Astros Who Need to Be Better in May
#5 Astro that needs to be better: David Hensley
If David Hensley doesn't find it and soon, he may not make it through May on the roster. With Michael Brantley, Chas McCormick and Jose Altuve coming back soon, Hensley's days are likely numbered.
He was supposed to be the better hitting utility option, but the emergence of Mauricio Dubón has proven that theory incorrect. But even if Dubón weren't producing at the clip that he is, it would be hard to be worse at the plate than Hensley has been.
Hensley is hitting .143 with a .399 OPS and 15 OPS+, both which are boosted by an incredibly generous double that could easily have been scored an error in his last start. Though it sounds like Brantley and Chas will be back soon, Houston needs Hensley to at least string together competitive plate appearances in their absence and help turn the lineup back over.