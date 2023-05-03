Five Astros Who Need to Be Better in May
#4 Astro that needs to be better: Ronel Blanco
Hopes were high for Ronel Blanco entering the season. He was otherwordly dominant in the Dominican Winter League before looking great in Spring Training. The Astros front office had high praise and spoke about stretching him out as a starter.
The regular season rolled around and he hasn't been the same. Over 12 innings of work, Blanco has given up 16 hits and walked seven. His 1.92 WHIP and 4.50 ERA aren't going to get the job done.
With the Astros now down LMJ, Urquidy and Garcia, Blanco is going to need to provide them length out of the pen or in spot starts, and be effective while doing it.