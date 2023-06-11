Five Astros That Must Step Up With Yordan Alvarez Injured
By Alec Brown
#3 Kyle Tucker
Kyle Tucker started the year with a bang, hitting .286 with five home runs and an .859 OPS. He's come back to earth since, with his season average falling to .269 and his OPS down to .778.
Tucker is a notorious slow starter that seemingly hits into bad luck quite often early in the season, but they need him to find his power stroke again quickly. With the Astros struggling to score, they need Tucker on base often and stealing bases when he gets there.
Now bumped up into the cleanup spot, he needs to get the job done driving in Dubón, Altuve and Bregman.
He'll also need to improve his defense, as Chandler Rome wrote about in extensive detail. Last year's Gold Glove winner in right has been a very bad defender this season. With runs coming at a premium in the absence of Yordan, King Tuck will need to do his part in keeping runs off the board.