Five Astros That Must Step Up With Yordan Alvarez Injured
By Alec Brown
#2 José Abreu
José Abreu has looked a little better over the last two weeks, hitting .290 in June with a .774 OPS. In the first two games without Alvarez, Abreu hit his second and third home runs of the season. If the Astros are to weather the storm without Yordan, they'll need Abreu to continue tapping into the power he has recently found again.
A single here and a single there are no longer acceptable for Abreu. The Astros gave him $19 million a year this offseason. A .223 average with a .572 OPS and -1.2 WAR just isn't cutting it. The Astros need the double and home run hitting Abreu to make a resurgence.