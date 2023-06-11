Five Astros That Must Step Up With Yordan Alvarez Injured
By Alec Brown
The Astros may be without Yordan Alvarez, one of the best hitters on the planet, for an extended period of time. At times this season, Alvarez has been their entire offense. If Houston were to lose any offensive player to the IL, needless to say, Alvarez was the one they were least equipped to handle.
His production can't be matched. The Astros can't afford to let the Rangers gain even more ground in the AL West.
Five Astros need to step up in the absence of Yordan Alvarez.
Let's take a look at who these Astros are.
#1 Jose Altuve
The face of the franchise is capable of putting together indescribably impressive hitting streaks. There are stretches of the season each year in which Jose Altuve is impossible to get out. The Astros need that Altuve now.
Altuve finished 2022 as one of the league leaders in OPS. The Astros need him to get back to that number quickly. In his return from IL, Altuve is hitting .262 with a .790 OPS. Those numbers are fine, but the Astros need their catalyst to do more heavy lifting in the absence of Alvarez.
It's an unfair ask to expect him to come off IL and immediately be the Altuve of old, but Houston needs exactly that. If any player can come close to matching Yordan's production, it's Altuve.