Fast Rising Prospect Zach Dezenzo Promoted to AA
By Alec Brown
Zach Dezenzo earns well-deserved promotion to AA
Could it be possible that a 12th round pick in the 2022 MLB draft is the most impactful future bat in the Astros’ system? Drew Gilbert, Jacob Melton and Ryan Clifford were the most talked about picks of the 2022 class, and we just highlighted what Joey Loperfido is doing as a utility man with a big bat, but one name flying under the radar could be the Astros next big thing and prize of the 2022 class.
Zach Dezenzo rakes, flat out. As a senior at Ohio State, Dezenzo hit .319 with 19 home runs and an 1.114 OPS. Since joining the Astros system, it’s been more of the same.
In his first 28 professional games in 2022, Dezenzo hit .255 with a .744 OPS. This year has been when he truly arrived.
Dezenzo began the season in high-A Asheville, playing 31 games there. Across the 31 games, the third baseman, who can also play a bit of first and second, hit a ludicrous .407 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 20 RBI and six stolen bases, posting an 1.102 OPS. The 23-year old bashed his way to Corpus Christi, earning a promotion on Friday, joining Gilbert and Loperfido with the Hooks.
In the three games since his promotion, Dezenzo is 3-9 with two walks and a hit by pitch. He took a 12-game hitting streak with him to AA that he has now pushed to 15 games. He’s played two games at first base and one at third since his promotion.
Dezenzo’s 192 WRC+ at the High-A level was the highest across all levels of the Astros minor league system.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has kept close eyes on Dezenzo and rated him as one of the fastest risers in the minor league with a future value growing to 45 (Clifford also made the list).