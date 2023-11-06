Dream Astros starting lineup for the 2024 season
We are firmly at the point in the offseason where anything is still possible.
By Eric Cole
Batting ninth in the dream 2024 Astros lineup, Cody Bellinger in CF
Finally, batting ninth for the dream 2024 Houston Astros is Cody Bellinger. It is pretty well documented that the Astros would like an outfield upgrade and while Chas McCormick and Mauricio Dubon did an admirable job in 2023, Bellinger is just the superior choice.
After really struggling from 2020-2022, Bellinger had a huge comeback season in 2023 with the Cubs. He slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers this season to make the one year deal he inked with Chicago an absolute bargain. His play this year took him from potentially being out of the league soon to being in line for a nine figure payday this offseason.
In a traditional lineup, batting Bellinger ninth wouldn't make sense. However, this arrangement gives the Astros a strong lefty hitting ahead of the top of the lineup in most innings, lengthens the lineup considerably, and protects against the possibility that Bellinger turns back into a pumpkin again at the plate. Having a former NL MVP batting ninth for your squad is certainly a luxury, but that is what offseason dreaming is for.
We won't have Astros baseball for a while but FanDuel Sportsbook is helping you catch Rockets games all season with a guaranteed NBA League Pass promo! If you bet $5 or more on the Rockets to win ANY game, you'll automatically get three months of League Pass on the house. If Houston wins that game? You'll get $150 in bonus bets too! Sign up for FanDuel now and don't miss a minute of the action.