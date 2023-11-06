Dream Astros starting lineup for the 2024 season
We are firmly at the point in the offseason where anything is still possible.
By Eric Cole
The reality of the Houston Astros' offseason is that there are going to be limits on what Dana Brown and the front office can do in terms of roster moves. From limits imposed on them by ownership in terms of how much money they can commit to limits based on good ol' fashioned reason, the Astros aren't just going to go out there this offseason and be able to do whatever they want and throw Monopoly money around.
But what if money was no object and there were no real limits?
The dream 2024 Houston Astros starting lineup
The idea here is simple: to build the 2024 Houston Astros lineup. It is a bit of a lie that there wouldn't be ANY limits as this isn't going to a "trade for whoever we want for whatever we want" sort of thing nor are we going to throw away most of the lineup to make an All-Star team. This will be an Astros lineup that feels like an Astros lineup, but with some help from the free agent market and a whole bunch of money. Here's what that could look like.
Batting first in the dream 2024 Astros lineup, Jose Altuve at 2B
It wouldn't be a Houston lineup without Jose Altuve at the top of it. When he is healthy, he is still one of the best second baseman in the game and will go down in history as an all-time great. Other than being banged up this year with a broken thumb and an oblique injury, Altuve hasn't shown signs that he is slowing down as he posted a .915 OPS in the 2023 regular season and was nails once again in the playoffs.
Going into his final year under contract, the bet here is that he will continue to be the guy that posts between a .370-390 OBP and sets the table for the rest of this loaded lineup. He is going to be motivated to perform has a lot of the prototypical and more modern tools one wants at leadoff in addition to his ability to get on base. An easy decision here.