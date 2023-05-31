Dana Brown Shares An Exciting Quote About the Astros and the Trade Deadline
By Alec Brown
Deadline deals have become a hallmark under Jim Crane. With the Astros title window wide open, Jim Crane and his executives have been aggressive each year at the trade deadline. 2017 brought them Justin Verlander. Their quest for a repeat in 2018 landed Bryce Harper as a rental until Nats ownership killed the deal. 2019 landed Zack Greinke. In 2021, the Astros reshaped their bullpen and last year brought Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez as depth pieces.
If history repeats itself, the Astros will push their chips to the center of the table come deadline time. According to Dana Brown on Sportstalk 790, they're going to do just that.
"Like Jim Crane says, we're in the window to win. We're going to be aggressive in the front office to give Dusty the team to win. We're going to do what we have to do."- Dana Brown
Now, Brown has said a lot since he joined Houston. He said Altuve, Bregman, Tucker and Valdez all should be extended, and as of yet, none have happened. Talking about trades means nothing. Brown needs to make it happen.
Yesterday we analyzed three big-leaguers who may be on the move come trade deadline time, but who or what Brown may have his eye on remains to be seen. Aside from Shohei Ohtani, the free agent class is nothing to be blown away by, so it is unlikely Houston pays a premium for a big name rental. Do they try to land a third starter with Luis Garcia down for the year and Lance McCullers Jr. still rehabbing? Is an impact bat in the cards with the offense still scuffling?
Jim Bowden of the Athletic said the Astros may look for a power bat to play left field and some first base. While he may not play first base, Jorge Soler more than fits that criteria, as we mentioned yesterday.
The AL West is much better than it has been in recent years, and the Tampa Bay Rays are showing no signs of going away. The Astros playoff pedigree still matters, but it may not be the cakewalk to the ALCS that years passed have been. Houston will have to be both aggressive and creative at the deadline. Let's see what Dana Brown does in his first trade deadline as a GM.