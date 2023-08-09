Dana Brown Says The Astros Will Extend Kyle Tucker
The Astros have made a habit of letting homegrown talent walk. According to Dana Brown, they'll break the cycle with Kyle Tucker.
By Alec Brown
Seemingly every free agency cycle, the Astros let a homegrown star walk in free agency. From Dallas Keuchel to Charlie Morton, and George Springer to Carlos Correa, Houston has been relucant to offer high-dollar contract extensions.
According to Dana Brown, that pattern may be changing, and the hero of last night's come from behind victory may be the first to receive the long-term contract the Astros have been so relucant to give out in the past.
On SportsTalk 790 this morning, Brown had this to say:
"Let me put it to you this way: Kyle Tucker will be a Houston Astro. We feel strongly about getting it done, and I feel he will be an Astro for the rest of his career. We'll get it done."- Dana Brown
That sound you hear is the city of Houston rejoicing. King Tuck gets better every year. He's a 30/30 threat year in and year out, and though he's struggled defensively this year, has shown himself to be a Gold Glove caliber defender. Whether it's Dusty Baker calling the shots, or Joe Espada, or Martín Maldonado, or Brian McCann, or Jim Crane himself, whoever is calling the shots on the Astros lineup for years to come knows they have All-Star production in the 3/4 hole in Kyle Tucker.
Tucker is hitting .297 this year with an .889 OPS. He's hit 20 home runs, 28 doubles, driven in 82 runs and stolen 24 bases. He's the rare left-handed hitter that owns lefties. Opposing managers don't have the privilege of deploying a lefty reliever to neutralize Tucker.
For his career, Tucker is hitting .274 with an .852 OPS against lefties. This season, he's hitting an absurd .343 with a 1.009 OPS against lefties.
He's absolutely one of the most valuable players in the game, and he should be an Astro for life.
King Tuck is on track to go down as an iconic Astro, one who's name will be affiliated with Houston royalty. It's time for Jim Crane to open the wallet and put pen to paper. Kyle Tucker is worth every penny, especially after trading away Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.