Check out these Houston Astros World Baseball Classic bobbleheads
The Houston Astros have plenty of representation in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. In fact, 11 Stros players will be participating across five different teams (United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Domincan Republic, Venezuela).
Which means that you're going to want to check out these new, limited-edition bobblehead available at FOCO.
We'll check them out below, but keep in mind that only 72 of these are being produced. So if you want one, don't wait on them. Once they're gone, they're gone.
Kyle Tucker USA 2023 World Baseball Classic Bobblehead
- Portrays Tucker wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, ready to make the play of the game
- Thematic, team-colored globe backdrop to take your fandom to a world-class level
- Wordmark team name display and national flag accents on backdrop, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Team-colored base that will look great in your collection
- Home plate accent on top of base with WBC logo display to immortalize the global showcase of the stars
- Team name displays on front of base for a little extra team spirit
- 2023 World Baseball Classic logo display on front of base so everyone knows you're ready for the WBC
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your collection is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
Jeremy Pena Dominican Republic 2023 World Baseball Classic Bobblehead
- Portrays Peña wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, ready to make the play of the game
- Thematic, team-colored globe backdrop to take your fandom to a world-class level
- Wordmark team name display and national flag accents on backdrop, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Team-colored base that will look great in your collection
- Home plate accent on top of base with WBC logo display to immortalize the global showcase of the stars
- Team name displays on front of base for a little extra team spirit
- 2023 World Baseball Classic logo display on front of base so everyone knows you're ready for the WBC
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your collection is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
Jose Altuve Venezuela 2023 World Baseball Classic Bobblehead
- Portrays Altuve wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, ready to make the play of the game
- Thematic, team-colored globe backdrop to take your fandom to a world-class level
- Wordmark team name display and national flag accents on backdrop, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Team-colored base that will look great in your collection
- Home plate accent on top of base with WBC logo display to immortalize the global showcase of the stars
- Team name displays on front of base for a little extra team spirit
- 2023 World Baseball Classic logo display on front of base so everyone knows you're ready for the WBC
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your collection is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.