Chas McCormick’s disastrous 2024 season continues after latest injury setback

Chas McCormick has endured a tough season. The Houston Astros outfielder has looked lost at the plate throughout most of his 2024 campaign. But after being optioned to the minor leagues a few weeks back, it appeared to have lit a fire underneath McCormick, and the 29-year-old's bat finally seemed to be coming around.

After spending a couple days at Triple-A Sugar Land, McCormick was recalled to the big leagues on Sept. 2. Since his return to the club, McCormick was hitting .391/.417/.435. That was a welcome change after his paltry .192/.256/.292 slash line up until that point.

But McCormick's surge was stopped in its tracks after he was forced to leave a game earlier this week against the Oakland A's. The Astros' right fielder was chasing a ball into the corner and smashed into the wall. In the moment, the collision seemed rather innocuous, but that's not the case. In what was originally dubbed wrist soreness has now been deemed a hand fracture.

McCormick has since been placed on the 10-day IL. Grae Kessinger was recalled to take McCormick's spot on the active roster.

Astros OF Chas McCormick has endured a horrific 2024 season

This is likely the end of McCormick's trying year. It's hard to see the outfielder returning after the 10-day minimum, and it's questionable as to whether or not McCormick would even be part of the Astros postseason roster if he were healthy.

- IF Grae Kessinger and LHP Bryan King were recalled from Triple A Sugar Land.

- RHP Nick Hernandez was optioned to Triple A.

- OF Chas McCormick was placed on the 10-day IL with a small fracture in his right hand (retro to Sept. 11). — Houston Astros (@astros) September 12, 2024

On the year, McCormick hit just .211/.271/.306 with a 65 OPS+. That's an insane dropoff from a player who hit .273 just last season and posted a 130 OPS+. In fact, prior to this season, McCormick's bat was always above average. But this season, not only is McCormick striking out nearly 30% of the time, he's also failing to draw walks. McCormick's 6.4% walk rate is the lowest of his career.

The Astros will have some decisions to make this offseason in regards to their outfield. McCormick is taking home nearly $3 million this season and is up for a raise in arbitration again this winter. Houston has been forced to add the likes of Ben Gamel and Jason Heyward during the season, and neither one is long-term fit. It's likely that McCormick will be back in 2025, but the Astros may have him on a very short leash.

